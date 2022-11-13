Contests
Middletown police cancel alert for endangered missing man with dementia

Jasper Thomas, 81, has been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Jasper Thomas, 81, has been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown man with dementia was cancelled Sunday afternoon by the Middletown Police Department.

Jasper Thomas, 81, was considered endangered and missing after he drove his truck away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Officers cancelled the alert around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 13.

This is not the same exact truck that Jasper Thomas drives.
This is not the same exact truck that Jasper Thomas drives.(WXIX)

