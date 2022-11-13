Middletown police cancel alert for endangered missing man with dementia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown man with dementia was cancelled Sunday afternoon by the Middletown Police Department.

Jasper Thomas, 81, was considered endangered and missing after he drove his truck away from his home on 14th Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Officers cancelled the alert around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 13.

This is not the same exact truck that Jasper Thomas drives. (WXIX)

