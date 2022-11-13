Middletown police issue alert for endangered missing man with dementia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with dementia is considered endangered and missing by Middletown police after he drove away from his home in Butler County Saturday afternoon.

Jasper Thomas, 81, was last seen driving his red truck away from his home on 14th Avenue in Middletown, Ohio around 1 p.m., according to police.

Officers describe Thomas as a 5′5″ black male with brown eyes and a bald head.

Thomas’ truck is a 2002 GMC Sonoma with an Ohio license plate. DXZ1859 is the license plate number.

Middletown police ask that if anyone sees Thomas that they call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

This is not the same exact truck that Jasper Thomas drives. (WXIX)

