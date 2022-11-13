Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Middletown police issue alert for endangered missing man with dementia

Jasper Thomas, 81, has been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Jasper Thomas, 81, has been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with dementia is considered endangered and missing by Middletown police after he drove away from his home in Butler County Saturday afternoon.

Jasper Thomas, 81, was last seen driving his red truck away from his home on 14th Avenue in Middletown, Ohio around 1 p.m., according to police.

Officers describe Thomas as a 5′5″ black male with brown eyes and a bald head.

Thomas’ truck is a 2002 GMC Sonoma with an Ohio license plate. DXZ1859 is the license plate number.

Middletown police ask that if anyone sees Thomas that they call 911 or 1-888-637-1113.

This is not the same exact truck that Jasper Thomas drives.
This is not the same exact truck that Jasper Thomas drives.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
Parents want justice for daughter they say was raped 8 weeks ago
Family in hiding after 7-year-old daughter allegedly raped
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty
Police investigate a crash on Harrison Avenue Thursday night.
Police name man killed in Harrison Avenue crash
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say

Latest News

3 hospitalized in serious injury crash in East Price Hill
'Bones and All' directed by Luca Guadagnino debuts in theaters on Nov. 23. The movie was filmed...
Esquire Theater to host ‘Bones and All’ premier Nov. 13
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks