Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back...
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, tries to jump over Wisconsin defensive back Preston Zachman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has injured his right leg.

He was carted the locker room in the first half of Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Williams had rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown when he went down awkwardly on his ankle after a 4-yard gain with 2:17 left in the first half and the Buckeyes leading Indiana 28-7.

Williams has carried the load the last two games because TreVeyon Henderson is sidelined with an injury.

