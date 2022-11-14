15-year-old boy killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials say.

The teen was taken via ambulance to Mercy Hospital Anderson with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released.

The vehicle that struck this pedestrian was last seen turning into a driveway and fleeing the scene east on Cough Pike toward Clermont County, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies are searching for a Honda Civic. They said they believe that is the make and model of the fleeing vehicle due to the car parts they found at the scene.

The Honda also is missing the right fender well, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.

Doug Stansell, 56, of Union Township, was driving with his two grown sons to pick up their sisters from work at Taco Bell nearby when one of his sons, Jon Stansell, tells FOX19 NOW they spotted something in the road on Clough Pike.

He said his dad “thought it was a garbage can because of the way (the teen) was lying” in the street, Jon Stansell tells FOX19 NOW. “It was dark. I said ‘Dad, it’s a body.’”

Doug Stansell turned around to go back and check on the teen, Jon Stansell says, and he called 911.

“My dad is one of the most kindest, nicest, big-hearted men you ever could meet. You couldn’t ask for a better father or a better best friend,” he says.

As their vehicle approached, Jon Stansell says they noticed the person was unresponsive and he relayed that to the 911 dispatcher.

They waited until deputies and an ambulance arrived, he says, and they spoke with them.

They left about 45 minutes later to get their sisters, Jon Stansell says.

His dad seemed fine driving the rest of the drive to Taco Bell some six minutes away on Ohio 125, he says, but then he became very quiet.

They were sitting in their Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot, waiting for his sisters, 29 and 26, to come out, Jon Stansell says, when his father collapsed in the front seat.

“He was talking to me and then he looked quiet and fainted back and rolled his head toward me,” Jon Stansell, 21, tells FOX19 NOW. “He couldn’t talk or breathe.”

He said his other brother, 19, called 911, this time for their father.

“If you want the honest truth, he was fine,” Jon Stansell tells FOX19 NOW. “He talked to the officers, he wrote a statement, he drove all the way down to Taco Bell. He acted normal. I guess once he parked he let everything sink in. I don’t know if it was too much for him to handle.”

Doug Stansell’s family says he suffered a heart attack from the stress and trauma of seeing the dead teen.

He is in critical condition and they are holding vigil at Mercy Hospital Anderson.

As they pray for his recovery, the family is keeping the teen and his parents in their hearts and prayers.

“We just want to send condolences to the family,” Doug Stansell’s wife, Chrissy Stansell, tells FOX19 NOW.

