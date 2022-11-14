2 found shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after two people were found shot on Interstate 75 late Sunday.
It happened before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Mitchell Avenue, police tell FOX19 NOW.
For now, District 5 is investigating, which indicates the injuries were non-life threatening.
