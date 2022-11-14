Contests
2 found shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say

Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after two people were found shot on Interstate...
Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after two people were found shot on Interstate 75 late Sunday.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating after two people were found shot on Interstate 75 late Sunday.

It happened before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Mitchell Avenue, police tell FOX19 NOW.

For now, District 5 is investigating, which indicates the injuries were non-life threatening.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

