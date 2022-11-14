Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a...
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is looking for these two men in connection with a tri-county burglary.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community early Wednesday morning, McHenry said.

“Obviously anytime someone is a victim of a crime like that, it’s upsetting to them, especially if you have items stolen,” McHenry said.

Dearborn County investigators say several items were taken, including a purse, cash and a white Honda Civic that was later recovered.

In addition, the two men were also wanted for burglaries that happened Friday, investigators said.

“Like I said, they broken into vehicles in Hidden Valley, but they also broke into two in Franklin County, Indiana, and then one in the general area, close to Franklin County but was an address in Ripley County, Indiana,” McHenry explained.

According to the sheriff, the two men are considered armed and dangerous after allegedly stealing weapons from two different areas.

The Dearborn County Sherriff’s Office does not know where these men are from. If anyone has information into their identities, call the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Boone County deputies canceled a Golden Alert for a 31-year-old man.
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Green Township

Latest News

Two people were shot on I-75 SB Sunday evening, but sustained non-life threatening injuries,...
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
Two planes collided and crashed during the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Saturday,...
Ohio Airman dead in Dallas Airshow collision
Jasper Thomas, 81, has been missing since 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Middletown police cancel alert for endangered missing man with dementia
No one was hit or hurt. It all started with a home invasion report on Calmhaven Drive in Green...
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion