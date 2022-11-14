2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community early Wednesday morning, McHenry said.

“Obviously anytime someone is a victim of a crime like that, it’s upsetting to them, especially if you have items stolen,” McHenry said.

Dearborn County investigators say several items were taken, including a purse, cash and a white Honda Civic that was later recovered.

In addition, the two men were also wanted for burglaries that happened Friday, investigators said.

“Like I said, they broken into vehicles in Hidden Valley, but they also broke into two in Franklin County, Indiana, and then one in the general area, close to Franklin County but was an address in Ripley County, Indiana,” McHenry explained.

According to the sheriff, the two men are considered armed and dangerous after allegedly stealing weapons from two different areas.

The Dearborn County Sherriff’s Office does not know where these men are from. If anyone has information into their identities, call the sheriff’s office.

