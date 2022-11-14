2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter.

HAPPENING NOW: Police have two lanes of I-75 South near the West Mitchell Avenue on ramp closed do to reports of a shooting. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9J7BSZtfYS — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) November 14, 2022

In addition, a car wrecked at the scene and was found near the guardrail.

District 5 officers are investigating the scene at this time.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred or if the victims were a target.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

