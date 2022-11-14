Contests
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

Two people were shot on I-75 SB Sunday evening, but sustained non-life threatening injuries,...
Two people were shot on I-75 SB Sunday evening, but sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter.

In addition, a car wrecked at the scene and was found near the guardrail.

District 5 officers are investigating the scene at this time.

It is unknown why the shooting occurred or if the victims were a target.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

