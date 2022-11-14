2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter.
In addition, a car wrecked at the scene and was found near the guardrail.
District 5 officers are investigating the scene at this time.
It is unknown why the shooting occurred or if the victims were a target.
FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.
