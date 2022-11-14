2 shot on 1-75 in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say.

The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter.

HAPPENING NOW: Police have two lanes of I-75 South near the West Mitchell Avenue on ramp closed do to reports of a shooting. - @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9J7BSZtfYS — Payton Del Bradley (@PaytonBradleyTV) November 14, 2022

A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said.

Police are still investigating. They say it’s not clear yet what prompted the gunfire or if the victims were targeted or innocent bystanders.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.