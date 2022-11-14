Contests
2 shot on 1-75 in Cincinnati, police say

Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say.

The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter.

A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said.

Police are still investigating. They say it’s not clear yet what prompted the gunfire or if the victims were targeted or innocent bystanders.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

