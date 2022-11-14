Bengals DT Reader cleared to return to practice

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive tackle DJ Reader is cleared to return to practice, the team announced Monday.

The seventh-year player had been on the injured reserve list since Sept. 29 with a knee injury. He was injured in Cincinnati’s Week 3 win against the New York Jets (6-3).

By clearing Reader to return to practice, the Bengals have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The 5-4 Bengals travel to Pittsburgh Sunday for a Week 10 matchup with the 3-6 Steelers.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.