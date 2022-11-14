Contests
‘Clutches for the Cure’ ax throwing fundraiser for Give Hope PC

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
The winner of the 'Clutch for the Cure' ax throwing tournament received a unique trophy.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Urban Axes in Over-The-Rhine, a fundraiser was held for Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Awareness.

There was an ax throwing competition, ticket raffle for donated prizes, and free food and drinks at the three hour event.

The ax throwing competition had an entrance fee, with half of the money going directly towards Give Hope PC. One-hundred percent of the money raised through the ticket raffle went directly towards the non-profit.

According to Ron Henry, President of Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Awareness, $2,600 was raised at the ‘Clutches for the Cure’ event.

Every dollar counts, and Henry says that money goes towards grants for pancreatic cancer research at the University of Cincinnati. Henry adds, “one of the biggest impacts I see is being able to keep the researchers and even adding more to them. Actually in the last year or two, I believe we’ve actually got our own research wing, at UC for pancreatic cancer.”

Nick Long, Treasurer of Give Hope for Pancreatic Cancer Research and Awareness, who also works for BSI Engineering, said that the local company BSI Engineering also helps Give Hope PC through a partnership they have together. Long says, “[Give Hope PC and BSI Engineering] were put together by UC... and since [2010], the partnership has been able to raise over a million dollars for pancreatic cancer research and awareness.”

Long also appreciated having Sunday’s event, adding that, “Urban Axes have been more than generous with opening up their space and creating an opportunity for give hope to showcase our group.”

November is National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and the event wasn’t only to raise funds for research, but to also raise awareness. Henry says, “the key is early detection and [Give Hope PC has] kind of adopted the slogan that ‘A Cure for One Means a Cure for All.’

To donate, find information about volunteering, or to learn more about Give Hope PC, you can visit their website here.

