Cold blast for the work week!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be cold with clearing skies late and an overnight low of 24° along with a light east wind.

Monday will be the warmest day of the work week as warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday as a system moves into the Ohio Valley to deliver a wintry mix. Areas along and north of I-71 will see more of a rain/snow mix while areas along and south of I-71 will likely see more rain from this.

Tuesday will have this moisture for much of the day - otherwise expect cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Total precipitation amounts will be light with rain generally under 0.10″ of an inch with total snowfall accumulations (including what will melt) generally under 0.25″ on Tuesday.

Wednesday will have a few snow flurries, especially in the early afternoon with cloudy skies and highs stuck in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday will both be cloudy and blustery with gusts up to 25 miles per hour and some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season! Friday’s high is only 34°, which would surprisingly be the seventh coldest day on record for November 18 (the coldest day on this date was 21° back in 2014).

Overnight lows will be in the teens and highs will be in the 30s next weekend under clear skies.

