Colder than normal, more snow this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures this week will remain well below normal for this time of year as we face more snow.

Monday is cold to start your work week with thermometers bottoming out in the low 30s.

The high later will only make it up to around 43 degrees.

This will be the warmest day of the work week as we face another round of snow by the time most of us wake up Tuesday morning.

A large low-pressure system will move into the Ohio Valley overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing a chance for light snow before dawn.

This will change to rain during the second half of the morning commute.

Areas along and north of Interstate 71 will see more of a rain/snow mix while areas along and south of I-71 will likely see more rain.

Once this system ends, we’ll have cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s Tuesday.

Total precipitation amounts will be light with rain generally under a tenth of an inch with total snowfall accumulations (including what will melt) generally under a quarter of an inch.

More snow flurries will fly Wednesday, especially in the early afternoon with cloudy skies and highs stuck in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday will both be cloudy and blustery with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

This will be some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season with highs in the low 30s.

If Friday’s high only makes it up to the anticipated 34 degrees, that would make it the seventh coldest Nov. 18 on record at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The coldest Nov. 18 on record is 21 degrees, set back in 2014.

