Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Covington nonprofit hosts food drive during National Hunger, Homeless Week

Covington nonprofit hosts food drive during National Hunger, Homeless Week
By Drew Amman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A nonprofit in Covington is collecting snacks through Friday during National Hunger and Homeless Week.

Welcome House is looking for:

  • cracker snack packs
  • apple sauce cups
  • granola bars
  • chips
  • water bottles
  • fruit cups
  • canned meats

On Friday organizers will assemble the snacks and create snack bags for the people they serve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on 1-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Saturday night.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
WATCH: Court reviews state’s evidence Pike County massacre trial
No one was hit or hurt. It all started with a home invasion report on Calmhaven Drive in Green...
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old boy killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
15-year-old boy killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
15-year-old boy killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says