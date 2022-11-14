Covington nonprofit hosts food drive during National Hunger, Homeless Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A nonprofit in Covington is collecting snacks through Friday during National Hunger and Homeless Week.

Welcome House is looking for:

cracker snack packs

apple sauce cups

granola bars

chips

water bottles

fruit cups

canned meats

On Friday organizers will assemble the snacks and create snack bags for the people they serve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.