Covington nonprofit hosts food drive during National Hunger, Homeless Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A nonprofit in Covington is collecting snacks through Friday during National Hunger and Homeless Week.
Welcome House is looking for:
- cracker snack packs
- apple sauce cups
- granola bars
- chips
- water bottles
- fruit cups
- canned meats
On Friday organizers will assemble the snacks and create snack bags for the people they serve.
