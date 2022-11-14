Driver sentenced to 8 years for Colerain Avenue crash that killed man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a deadly crash in March.

Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed 25-year-old Ronald Washington Jr., according to Hamilton County court records.

The crash happened back in March on Colerain Avenue near Northgate Mall around 10 a.m.

Police say, Wofford, who was already under suspension at the time of the crash, was speeding and ran two red lights, one at Compton Road and the next at Commons Circle.

Wofford hit Washington’s car after running the second light. Washington Jr. was thrown from his car and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Washington‘s car, 25-year-old Isaiah McBride, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and admitted to the ICU, where he remained as of March 7.

Wofford took off running after the wreck but was later arrested, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters previously said.

“It means he’s a horrible person,” Deters said. “I mean you’ve got a dead guy, a dying guy laying in the street because of something you did, and then you get out of your car and take off running? I mean, the callousness of it is incredible.”

>> Family wants answers in Colerain Avenue crash that killed 25-year-old <<

When asked if he had any other background information on Wofford, Deters said, “Well, clearly, he’s a pretty s***** driver.”

Although Colerain Township police officers were behind Wofford, Deters said that they were not in pursuit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.