Driver turns himself in, vehicle found after hit-and-run in Green Township

Police were at the scene of an accident in Green Township Saturday morning.
Police were at the scene of an accident in Green Township Saturday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -The driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Green Township Saturday morning turned himself in to police later that afternoon, according to Green Township Police Chief James Vetter.

Vetter says police were called around 2:40 a.m. to the area of Neeb Road at Wynnburne Ave. for the report of a pedestrian hit.

Samuel Codling, 23, was walking on the grass off the east edge of the Neeb Road with another pedestrian when an unknown white vehicle hit Codling as both pedestrians approached the intersection, Vetter said.

Vetter adds that the driver of the vehicle then fled the scene. The other pedestrian was not hit.

Medics took Codling to UC Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, Vetter said.

On Saturday afternoon, officers located the vehicle, and the driver was released after providing a statement.

It is unclear if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash.

Police say charges will be pending once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township Police at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 352-3040.

