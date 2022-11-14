Fights at boxing match leads to shooting in Mt. Healthy

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) -Fights at a boxing match in Mt. Healthy led to a shooting injuring one person Saturday morning, according to Mt. Healthy Police Chief Demasi.

Demasi says officers were called to Hilltop Plaza on Hamilton Avenue around 1:15 a.m. and met a security guard who was chasing a man armed with a rifle, Robert Lee Jones III.

Police discovered numerous shell casings and a gun in the parking lot.

Demasi says that during the investigation, there was a boxing match at the Heat Event Center. During the match, there was an argument between the rival participants. The chief says fights broke out, and then shots were fired.

One woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then was released.

Demasi says that everyone allegedly involved is uncooperative with the investigation.

The area has had large fights over the last several months.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.