Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says

Latest News

Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Mayor calls University of Idaho students’ deaths ‘senseless’
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White during the first half of an NFL football game in...
Father of NFL player dies suddenly after being in Louisiana jail
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs