Lung cancer survivor credits early screening for second chance at life

Susan Hussein will undergo more chemotherapy in December and then do regular checkups to make sure the cancer does not return.
Susan Hussein will undergo more chemotherapy in December and then do regular checkups to make sure the cancer does not return.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Ludlow woman is sharing her story on how an early lung screening helped save her life.

Susan Hussien is back at Christ Hospital five weeks after she had surgery related to a lung cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Hussien says her primary care physician recommended a lung screening in early 2020 but she never went through with it.

“I finally went to my primary [PCP] this past year of 2022,” remembers Hussien, “And she mentioned it again, ‘You’re over 60 now; you’ve smoked for 44 years, I think you need to do it.’ So, I kind of said, ‘ok fine.’”

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Ohio and Kentucky, according to The Christ Hospital.

In June, the screening came back showing cancer in her lung that was starting to spread locally. At the advice of her care team, she did nine weeks of chemotherapy and surgery in October.

Finding lung cancer in its early stages can have a major impact.

“It is all hinging on the early stage,” answers Thoracic Surgeon Julian Guitron, “Finding any cancer at an early stage will allow you to have a normal life.”

Ashley Campbell at The Christ Hospital helped coordinate many of Hussien’s appointments and helped guide her through this process. She also encouraged her to quit smoking.

“I’m amazed! I’m so happy to see her, she’s doing amazing,” says Campbell, “And it’s so fulfilling to know I was part of that, of her journey of her being here today and looking great. She’s not smoking, she’s happy.”

Hussien says after she was diagnosed with lung cancer, it took her about three weeks to quit smoking.

She now encourages her friends to quit smoking and for everyone to get early screenings and follow the advice of their doctors.

Hussein will undergo more chemotherapy in December and then do regular checkups to make sure the cancer does not return.

She thanks her family, faith and the care team at The Christ Hospital who gave her a second chance at life.

“You always think, ‘it’s not going to be me. It’s going to be him, it’s going to be her,’” says Hussein. “I think that’s a human thing that we have. And yeah, it can.”

To learn more about the services offered to prevent cancer deaths, follow this link.

