Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart.

Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property.

The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice rink, hotels, office space and residential units.

“We’re hoping that it will be a unique destination not only for [residents] but throughout the region, throughout the Tri-State region,” said Middletown City Council member Talbott Moon in July.

The project first arose in 2020 under former Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick.

City Council on Tuesday will consider a motion to terminate the City’s purchase agreement with Towne Mall Properties and God’s Love is Eternal LLC.

The staff report notes: “After conducting extensive due diligence efforts and examining the final financing costs for the redevelopment of the properties, the City concluded that acquiring the properties at the previously agreed to price is not feasible.”

It’s unclear whether the City will try to purchase the property for a lower amount or abandon the project completely.

