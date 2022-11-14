Ohio Airman dead in Dallas Airshow collision

DALLAS, Texas (WXIX) - An Ohio Airman is dead after two historic aircrafts collided midair at the Dallas Airshow on Saturday, according to the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol.

Major Curtis Rowe, of Hilliard, Ohio, was confirmed to be one of six people who were killed in the collision of two World War II planes.

According to Ohio Wing Commander Col. Pete Bowden, Rowe and his crewmembers were lost after performing an aerial demonstration during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event.

Graphic videos of the two planes colliding circulated on social media, showing a large cloud of black smoke and flames as part of the aftermath.

Bowden says that Rowe had more than 30 years of continued service in the Civil Air Patrol and was one of the volunteers to assist flying the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber plane that collided with a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane.

During his 30 years of service, Rowe held every aircrew rating and earned his Command Pilot Rating, Bowden added. He served in positions ranging from Safety Officer to Operations Officer at the squadron and wing levels. His most current position being Ohio Wing Maintenance Officer.

Officials are stilling looking into how the collision happened and why the two aircraft were in the same space.

The Federal Aviation Administration, along with other agencies, are investigating.

