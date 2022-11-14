Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and...
A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(PRNewsFoto)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of Cleveland history is now for sale, and you can own this ‘major award’ for the right price!

The house, located at 3159 W. 11th Street, was featured in the 1983 film ‘A Christmas Story’.

Built in 1895, it was purchased on eBay in December 2004, according to the listing, and restored to its original movie glory.

Starting public tours in November 2006, the attraction has welcomed over a million guests and counting.

Annually, the listing claims admissions alone boast over 75,000 attendees, with many more visiting the gift shop across the street.

Becoming a tradition for Cleveland families and beyond, the house has ranked fourth on Trip Advisor’s “Top Attractions in Cleveland” list, and is open year-round, seven days a week.

On top of tours, both the house and the neighboring house, known as the Bumpus House, are available for overnight rentals.

But its not just the house for sale, the entire campus is outlined in the listing. This means the house, museum, gift shop, neighboring lots and more can all be yours.

The asking price has not yet been made available.

This announcement came just ahead of the HBO Max reboot ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ being released on Thursday.

The entire 1.3 acres can be viewed on their website, check it out for yourself...we ‘triple-dog-dare’ you!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on 1-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Saturday night.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

Latest News

Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019