Pete Rose asks Commissioner Manfred for chance at Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1985 file photo, Cincinnati Reds baseball player Pete Rose hits a line drive to break Ty Cobb's all-time hit record, in Cincinnati. Rose got to get back on a baseball field for the 25th anniversary of his record-setting hit No. 4,192, the subject of a documentary debuting this week. (AP Photo/File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pete Rose is not giving up on his dream of one day finding his plaque immortalized in Cooperstown, according to TMZ Sports.

The Cincinnati Reds legend recently sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, acknowledging his mistakes and asking for forgiveness.

Rose, the all-time hit leader in league history, wrote that there is not a day that goes by where he does not think of the “shame” he brought upon the baseball world.

In August of 1989, Rose accepted a lifetime ban from the game for betting on the sport while managing the Reds.

He said he knows he let down Reds fans and the teammates he played with for decades.

Rose explained how difficult it has been over the years to see former teammates and opponents go on with their lives “in ways I wanted to.”

The 81-year-old said while you do move on from the sport after you leave, the best parts of baseball should grow stronger. That is something Rose says he messed up.

Manfred has not responded, at least publically, to Rose’s letter.

Rose’s letter asking for a chance to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame comes a few days after Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two accused steroid users, were announced as candidates on the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee ballot for 2023.

