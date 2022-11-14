Pete Rose asks Commissioner Manfred for chance at Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pete Rose is not giving up on his dream of one day finding his plaque immortalized in Cooperstown, according to TMZ Sports.

The Cincinnati Reds legend recently sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, acknowledging his mistakes and asking for forgiveness.

Rose, the all-time hit leader in league history, wrote that there is not a day that goes by where he does not think of the “shame” he brought upon the baseball world.

I am writing today for three reasons. First, because at my age I want to be 100% sure that you understand how much I mean it when I say that I’m sorry. Second, to ask for your forgiveness. And third, because I still think every day about what it would mean to be considered for the Hall of Fame.

In August of 1989, Rose accepted a lifetime ban from the game for betting on the sport while managing the Reds.

He said he knows he let down Reds fans and the teammates he played with for decades.

Rose explained how difficult it has been over the years to see former teammates and opponents go on with their lives “in ways I wanted to.”

The 81-year-old said while you do move on from the sport after you leave, the best parts of baseball should grow stronger. That is something Rose says he messed up.

I am asking for your forgiveness. Despite my many mistakes, I am so proud of what I accomplished as a baseball player -- I Am the Hit King and it is my dream to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Like all of us, I believe in accountability. I am 81 years old and know that I have been held accountable and that I hold myself accountable. I write now to ask for another chance.

Manfred has not responded, at least publically, to Rose’s letter.

Rose’s letter asking for a chance to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame comes a few days after Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, two accused steroid users, were announced as candidates on the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee ballot for 2023.

