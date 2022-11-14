Contests
P!nk to perform at Great American Ballpark

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -P!nk is coming to Cincinnati for your entertainment.

The singer will be performing at Great American Ballpark on July 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as a part of her “Summer Carnival Tour.”

P!nk will be bringing six-time Grammy winning artist Brandi Carlile, chart-topping indie pop band Grouplove, and longtime LA producer DJ KidCutUp.

The tour will start in the United Kingdom in June and will begin the U.S. tour in Cincinnati.

P!nk has released eight studio albums since her debut in 2000 and has sold over 60 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have yet to be revealed.

