Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Shooting reported at University of Virginia; suspect at large

Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police with the University of Virginia say one suspect is at large after a reported shooting at a parking garage on campus.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the drama building, WWBT reports.

Police say the suspect is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous. Students and staff have been urged to shelter in place.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a Black male who was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta.
CVG Frontier Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Avondale Saturday night.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say
Boone County deputies canceled a Golden Alert for a 31-year-old man.
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled

Latest News

Investing for beginners
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
Financial advisor savings strategies to first time investors
'Clutches for the Cure' event for Give Hope Pancreatic Cancer Research and Awareness
'Clutches for the Cure' ax throwing competition
The winner of the 'Clutch for the Cure' ax throwing tournament received a unique trophy.
‘Clutches for the Cure’ ax throwing fundraiser for Give Hope PC