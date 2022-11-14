Stolen car chase ends outside Miami Valley Gaming with 2 arrested

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A stolen vehicle chase ended outside of the Miami Valley Gaming Monday with the arrests of two suspects.

Around 11 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section was flying over I-75 when a speeding Dodge Challenger was spotted, according to troopers.

The Challenger, which was stolen out of Louisville, was clocked going 92mph in a 65mph zone, OSP said.

Troopers on the ground tried to stop the vehicle several times, but the driver continued, thus starting the pursuit.

After starting and stopping the chase a few times, OSP said they decided to let the aviation unit continue following the vehicle from above.

Troopers set up stop sticks at OH-63 and OH-741, and the stolen vehicle eventually stopped at the entrance of Miami Valley Gaming, OSP explained.

Two people got out of the Challenger and took off running, troopers told FOX19 NOW.

Those two, who have not been identified, were arrested in the casino’s parking lot.

Both are facing charges of receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tolls, according to OSP.

