TSA: Agents broke protocol when man allowed to board flight with box cutters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Additional training procedures are being put in place by the Transportation Security Administration after agents at CVG broke protocol when they let a man board a plane with two box cutters.

The TSA was back at work Monday at CVG scanning thousands of bags, after admitting to errors on Friday that resulted in a man being able to board a Frontier Airlines flight with two box cutters.

Federal Agents took the man into custody after pilots made an emergency landing in Atlanta.

Lillian Hoffman was sitting next to the man. She told FOX19 NOW the man was threatening to hurt people on board.

The TSA says the employees involved have been placed in a training status for remediation CT scan and physical search procedures.

They added that they will instruct all shifts on what went wrong to prevent it from happening again.

