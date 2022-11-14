Contests
Woman sentenced to 4 years after pleading guilty in connection with 2018 Northside murder

Olivia Busch was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Olivia Busch was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2018 Northside murder.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge sentenced a woman to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and gun specification in connection with a 2018 Northside murder.

Olivia Busch was initially charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of murder in connection with 29-year-old Brenden Phillips’ murder. On Monday Bucsh pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.

On Feb. 16, 2018, officers were called to the 4400 block of Ammon Avenue for a report of a shooting.

First responders found Phillips’ body, and discovered he had succumbed to his injuries.

A little over a year later, Cincinnati Police said 31-year-old Styles Hummons and 21-year-old Courtney Walters were arrested and charged in Phillips’ murder. Court records show that both of their murder charges were dismissed.

