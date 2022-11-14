Woman sentenced to 4 years after pleading guilty in connection with 2018 Northside murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge sentenced a woman to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and gun specification in connection with a 2018 Northside murder.

Olivia Busch was initially charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of murder in connection with 29-year-old Brenden Phillips’ murder. On Monday Bucsh pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.

On Feb. 16, 2018, officers were called to the 4400 block of Ammon Avenue for a report of a shooting.

First responders found Phillips’ body, and discovered he had succumbed to his injuries.

A little over a year later, Cincinnati Police said 31-year-old Styles Hummons and 21-year-old Courtney Walters were arrested and charged in Phillips’ murder. Court records show that both of their murder charges were dismissed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.