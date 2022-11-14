Contests
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Mitch Morris is an outreach coordinator with the Phoenix Progam who leads several anti-violence programs.

He says he was called to Taft High School shortly after the gunfire rang out on Sunday.

“Folks shooting guns with disregard to babies or women or anyone, and we have to do better where we take care of each other,” Morris says of the gun violence.

While the shooting happened outside of the game, the gunfire was likely unsettling to some players, especially after their coach, Jermaine Knox, was shot and killed last month at practice in front of them.

Knox’s fiance, Landy Phillips, spoke out about the tragedy after he was killed.

“He’s an innocent man, he’s a good man, and for somebody to be so envious of him for no reason, it’s just pathetic,” Phillips said. “I just don’t get it.”

This time last year, some West End youth football teams had to cancel their games for two weeks after police were called to 11 shootings close to where they were practicing.

“Nowhere should you have to live anywhere and have to duck and dodge bullets at that age,” says Morris. “That’s ridiculous. So, hopefully, some people get fired up behind this and get involved and step in the way of trying to turn this thing around. Our kids shouldn’t have to live like that.”

Morris says silence is also leading to the gun violence problem.

He says when you see something it needs to be reported so that offenders are taken off the street and held accountable for their actions.

