12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say.
It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Evanston, District 2 police confirm.
The girl was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is talking with officers.
Police had no further updates.
A spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools said she had no immediate details to provide but is checking.
