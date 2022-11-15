Contests
12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital

A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say....
A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Evanston.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Evanston, District 2 police confirm.

The girl was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is talking with officers.

Police had no further updates.

A spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools said she had no immediate details to provide but is checking.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

