CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street.

There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene.

Surveillance video from Mike Couts shows the moment the house exploded. (Warning: There is some language)

Princeton house explosion caught on camera (Video from Mike Couts)

Officials tell us two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. They believe four people lived there.

Officials say CenterPoint is on the scene. Duke Energy was there earlier.

We spoke with two people who lived in the home, Diaghman Gibson and Tesia Crumbaugh. They tell our Mitch Carter the maintenance man was trying to get the heater to work before the explosion happened.

We’ll hear those interviews tonight on 14 News.

Here is our full interview with Princeton Fire Territory Chief Nick Medler:

Donnie Hyatt also spoke with us. He came to the scene after learning of the fire. He says several of his family members live in the house:

We also spoke with a neighbor, Mackenzie Vincent. She says some of the siding on her house is damaged. She tells us she rushed home to make sure her dogs were safe:

