Could see a Wintry Mix Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a rain-snow mix Tuesday, then a few flurries Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few more flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through early next week, then they will moderate and be near normal as we head toward the end of the month.

Before the warm-up three mornings in-a-row will drop into the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.