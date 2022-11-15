Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says

Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.(Cincinnati Zoo: Lisa Hubbard)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it might sound bizarre, Fiona and Tucker have been breeding and it is not unexpected, the Cincinnati Zoo says.

Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. Henry, the father of Cincinnati’s most popular hippo, passed several years ago due to a chronic illness.

Tucker and Bibi connected, and they had Fritz, who has become a big ball of energy as he grows.

Now, Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.

The Cincinnati Zoo said, “Fiona is on birth control. Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath. She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
Police were at the scene of an accident in Green Township Saturday morning.
Driver turns himself in, vehicle found after hit-and-run in Green Township

Latest News

Austin Reed (left) and Mark Bartlett (right) are working as correction officers at the Butler...
New jobs for Fairfield Twp police officers who quit after not shooting armed suspect
George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County massacre trial: Hearing over state’s evidence taking longer than expected
Garth Brooks to begin Las Vegas residency
Garth Brooks on Las Vegas residency
Pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift concert start Tuesday
Pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift concert start Tuesday