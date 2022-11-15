Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While it might sound bizarre, Fiona and Tucker have been breeding and it is not unexpected, the Cincinnati Zoo says.

Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. Henry, the father of Cincinnati’s most popular hippo, passed several years ago due to a chronic illness.

Tucker and Bibi connected, and they had Fritz, who has become a big ball of energy as he grows.

Now, Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.

The Cincinnati Zoo said, “Fiona is on birth control. Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath. She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.