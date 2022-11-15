Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig pleads guilty in illegal gambling investigation

Puig admitted to placing illegal bets while a member of the Reds in 2019.
Former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig
Former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Bobby Nightengale
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Yasiel Puig agreed to plead guilty to making false statements to federal agents after he placed bets with an illegal sports gambling operation while he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles announced Monday after court documents were unsealed.

Puig, who played baseball in South Korea this year, agreed to pay a $55,000 fine and is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday. The one count of making a false statement to a federal law enforcement official carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, citing Puig’s plea agreement, said Puig began placing bets in May 2019. Puig made his bets through a third party for an illegal gambling business and accrued losses totaling $282,900 by June.

When the Reds played an away series against the Los Angeles Angels, Puig withdrew $200,000 and purchased two cashiers’ checks for $100,000 each on June 25, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s press release. From July 4-Sept. 29, 2019, Puig placed an additional 899 bets on tennis, football and basketball games.

Puig was traded from the Reds to the Cleveland Guardians on July 31, 2019. He has not played in the major leagues since he became a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. He reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Atlanta in 2020, but it was nixed after he tested positive for COVID-19. He played in Mexico in 2021 and Korea in 2022.

In January 2022, Puig was interviewed by federal investigators alongside his lawyer, according to the U.S. Attorney Office’s press release. Puig lied “several times,” and denied he used the third party to place his initial bets. The press release said he admitted to lying to federal agents two months later in a WhatsApp audio message.

This latest incident likely closes the door on Puig returning to Major League Baseball. The 31-year-old right fielder spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was traded to the Reds. In 100 games with Cincinnati, Puig hit .252 with 22 homers, 61 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

“When given the opportunity to be truthful about his involvement with (Wayne) Nix’s gambling businesses, Mr. Puig chose not to,” said Tyler Hatcher in a statement, the special agent in charge for Los Angeles IRS criminal investigations. “Mr. Puig’s lies hindered the legal and procedural tasks of the investigators and prosecutors.”

Nix pleaded guilty on April 11 to one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal sports gambling business and one count of filing a false tax return, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in its press release. Nix’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8, 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not indicate Puig placed any bets on baseball games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
One person was shot in the head inside a parking garage at The Banks Saturday morning, police...
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 1985 file photo, Cincinnati Reds baseball player Pete Rose hits a line...
Pete Rose asks Commissioner Manfred for chance at Hall of Fame
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game...
Bengals ‘optimistic’ DT Reader will play vs Steelers
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Sideline tip catch for Kings' WR
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Sideline tip catch for Kings' WR
UC's record setting tight end is now a standard setting captain
The End Game: UC's Whyle matures into captain