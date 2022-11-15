Fritz’s first kiss! Cincinnati Zoo Holiday Art Auction begins

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Are you looking for a unique Christmas gift for the animal lover in your life? The Cincinnati Zoo might have an idea for you, and it’s all for a good cause!

The Cincinnati Zoo’s Holiday Art Auction is underway. You can bid on 20 hand made pieces of art done by the animals at the zoo themselves!

“We’ve got a very small canvas here of a nose boop from the world famous Rico the porcupine,” said Director of Global Conservation Dr. Lily Maynard. “We have a pawprint from Gracious the lion. And we have Fritz’s first kiss!”

This is the 5th year for the holiday art auction which this year raises money for the zoo’s partners in Kenya. They are experiencing an extreme drought which impacts the human and wildlife population.

“This is not a national park, there are no fences between where people live and where wildlife are,” Dr. Maynard explained. “And it’s one of the only places in the world with increasing wild lion populations. We want to celebrate that and hold up the communities who are struggling and at risk for starvation. The Cincinnati Zoo is already invested directly in supporting the community in the important efforts and we’re asking anybody who wants to join us and get one of these amazing art pieces like Fritz’s first kiss.”

The paint is non-toxic, and getting this close to the animals can also help with future procedures or training that may need to be done with the animals.

Most of the bids start at $100 but they are rising.

The auction ends Nov. 22.

