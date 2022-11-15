Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members.

The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones, also died, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities describe it as a hit-skip crash. They are searching for the car, a Honda Civic.

Doug Stansell, 56, of Union Township, was driving on Clough Pike near Eight Mile Road around 1 a.m. Monday, sometime after the crash.

His two sons were in the car. They were on their way to pick up their sisters from work at a nearby Taco Bell, according to 21-year-old Jon Stansell, one of Doug’s sons.

The trio spotted what they initially believed was a garbage can in the street, Jon said Monday morning. “It was dark,” he said. “I said, ‘Dad, it’s a body.’”

Doug turned around to check on the teen, whom he and his sons noticed was unresponsive, Jon says.

Jon called 911. Together the father and sons waited until deputies and an ambulance arrived, and they spoke with first responders at the scene.

Jon says his father as “fine” talking to the officers, writing out a statement and acting “normal.”

About 45 minutes after calling 911, the trio left to get their sisters, Jon says.

Doug seemed fine driving the six minutes to the Taco Bell, according to his son, though Jon says he became very quiet.

“I guess once he parked, he let everything sink in,” Jon said. “I don’t know if it was too much for him to handle.”

They were sitting in their Jeep Cherokee in the parking lot, waiting for the sisters to come out, Jon says, when Doug collapsed in the front seat.

“He was talking to me and then he looked quiet and fainted back and rolled his head toward me,” Jon recalled. “He couldn’t talk or breathe.”

Now Jon’s 19-year-old brother called 911 for Doug.

The family previously told FOX19 Doug suffered the heart attack from the stress and trauma of having seen the teenage boy.

EMS transported Doug to Mercy Hospital Anderson, where he was listed in critical condition.

He died at the hospital Monday afternoon, his family says.

Jon offered these words Monday morning: “My dad is one of the most kindest, nicest, big-hearted men you ever could meet. You couldn’t ask for a better father or a better best friend.”

Doug Stansell (Provided)

Also Monday morning, Chrissy Stansell, Doug’s wife, offered prayers for the family of Eli Jones, the 15-year-old who died.

“We just want to send condolences to the family,” she said.

The Honda Civic that hit Jones was last seen turning into a driveway and fleeing the scene east on Cough Pike toward Clermont County, sheriff’s officials say.

They identified the car’s make and model due to the car parts they found at the scene.

The Honda also is missing the right fender well, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.

