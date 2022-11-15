Contests
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students received an alert Monday about an alleged sexual imposition on the school’s Blue Ash campus that now has police investigating.

In an email to students from the Director of Public Safety and UC’s Chief of Police Eliot Isaac, a person reportedly came up behind a student walking near the Flory Center and touched them inappropriately.

What caught the attention of one UC student is that the alleged sexual imposition happened in broad daylight.

“It’s very bold and kind of concerning, but that building always gave me weird feelings because people would always come in through the back door,” says UC freshman Amelia White. “I would say, ‘you walk the back way, why?’”

Another freshman student, Katie Drew, found out about what allegedly happened on Monday from her boyfriend.

She says she is surprised that the reported crime happened at the smaller Blue Ash campus.

“It was crazy to think that somebody came onto this campus, especially how small it is, that they would be targeting people at this campus,” Drew explained.

Eli Cagle, another freshman at UC, had a similar reaction as Drew.

“It’s unfortunate to hear that it’s here,” Cagle said. “I’ve seen the emails that it’s happening out by the main campus. I didn’t really expect anything like that to happen here at the branch campus.”

Cagle is referencing a recent incident in which a University of Cincinnati football player was arrested on three charges of sexual imposition. Mario Eugenio is accused of smacking three different women in inappropriate areas while riding on a bird scooter near the main campus. He’s been suspended indefinitely from the team and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Campus officials say they are continuing to investigate Monday’s alleged incident and they will release more information as it becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

