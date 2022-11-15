Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Ky. Supreme Court set to hear arguments on abortion ban Tuesday

Ky. Supreme Court set to hear arguments on abortion ban Tuesday
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday morning, the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments for and against the state-wide abortion ban. With hours until the hearing, we spoke with key players on both sides of the issue. But the ruling will ultimately come down to legal arguments about whether the right to an abortion is in the state constitution.

“We believe within that right to privacy and the right to self-determination, to determine what’s best for your own future and your own body is also the right to access abortion,” said ACLU of Kentucky Communications Manager, Samuel Crankshaw.

: On November 8th, voters declined to specifically ban abortion in the state constitution. Abortion rights supporters, like Crankshaw, hope the justices take the rejection of Amendment 2 into consideration when hearing the case. The Amendment would have added language to the state constitution, as Attorney General Daniel Cameron says, stating that it would not protect or require the funding of abortion.

“It left the legal path open for us to continue challenging these laws in court,” Crankshaw said. “This is just the next step in a long fight to restore abortion access in Kentucky.”

Abortion opponents, like Addia Wuchner with Kentucky Right to Life, believe the amendment’s defeat should not have any impact on the justices’ decision regarding an abortion ban.

“From the judicial side of it, the justices should be ruling on the Constitutionality. Not on what’s popular,” said Kentucky Right to Life Executive Director, Addia Wuchner.

Right now, because of the trigger law passed in 2019, abortions are mostly on hold in the state. In August, the court ruled to keep the ban in place while the case is reviewed, acknowledging they wanted to await the outcome of the amendment vote.

“We’re there because we have stated from the very beginning, there’s not a right, an explicit right, to an abortion as the constitution stands right now. And that’s what the Attorney General was also defending,” Wuchner said.

The hearing is set for Tuesday at 10 am. No timeline has been given for the ruling.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
Police were at the scene of an accident in Green Township Saturday morning.
Driver turns himself in, vehicle found after hit-and-run in Green Township

Latest News

Two people were displaced by an early morning house fire that caused more than $107,000 in...
More than $100K in damage in Pleasant Ridge fire
A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say....
12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital
Wet roads are expected later in the morning commute Tuesday but all is dry for now on the...
Light wintry mix possible for morning commute
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast