Light wintry mix possible for morning commute

First Alert Forecast Update For Tuesday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are dry across the Tri-State so far for your morning commute.

A wintry mix with light snow showers and rain is expected to move in at any time.

No snow will accumulate, but you could see a few slick spots with wet roads.

Temperatures are in the mid-to-low 30s.

The high later will be in the 40s.

Chilly rain showers will continue off and on through this afternoon and evening.

Light snow showers are expected again Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain colder than normal through early next week.

