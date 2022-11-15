Man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges in the death of a motorcyclist he allegedly hit and killed in August.

Gary Humpert III was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane on Aug. 17.

His family says the 18-year-old was driving home from getting gas at the time.

Newly filed court documents claim Westley Philpot failed to yield the right of way turning left onto Colerain from Harry Lee Lane, causing him to hit and kill the man.

Philpot is charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Humpert’s father, Gary Humpert II, says he’s sad his son is gone but happy the man who hit him is being charged.

“I wake up thinking of him,” Humpert II said, “and I go to bed thinking of him.”

Tonight at 10p, a man has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter after hitting and killing Gary Humpert as the 18-year-old was on his motorcycle. We are speaking with Gary’s father in an interview you’ll only see here on @FOX19. pic.twitter.com/lvwte7Mjwp — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) November 15, 2022

Humpert III had just graduated high school, his father says.

“Really happy,” he said. “Just, closure, because that now I know my son wasn’t doing something he shouldn’t been doing or in the wrong really.”

Humpert II wants Philpot to see significant prison time if he’s found guilty.

“My son is in a box,” he said. “I would like to see how he feels, like, in a little 8x8 square box, you know what I mean? He can’t see his family for the holidays. See his grandkids or nephews.”

Humpert II says he used to talk to his son every day. He says he will “never” have peace without him.

Philpot will be in court Nov. 22.

