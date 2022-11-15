More than $100K in damage in Pleasant Ridge fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Pleasant Ridge.

The homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said they woke up to the smell of smoke and crackling sounds.

Firefighters arrived at Girard Avenue between Fairhurst and Lisbon avenues and found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Fire Captain Jay Bosse said the fire which was located in the basement caused moderate damage there and smoke damage throughout the house.

The damage was set at more than $107,000, according to Bosse.

The two people displaced were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.