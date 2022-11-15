Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

More than $100K in damage in Pleasant Ridge fire

Two people were displaced by an early morning house fire that caused more than $107,000 in...
Two people were displaced by an early morning house fire that caused more than $107,000 in damage.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Pleasant Ridge.

The homeowner called 911 around 4:30 a.m. and said they woke up to the smell of smoke and crackling sounds.

Firefighters arrived at Girard Avenue between Fairhurst and Lisbon avenues and found heavy smoke coming from the home.

Fire Captain Jay Bosse said the fire which was located in the basement caused moderate damage there and smoke damage throughout the house.

The damage was set at more than $107,000, according to Bosse.

The two people displaced were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
Police were at the scene of an accident in Green Township Saturday morning.
Driver turns himself in, vehicle found after hit-and-run in Green Township

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
Pike County massacre trial: Hearing over state’s evidence before jury returns
A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say....
12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital
Wet roads are expected later in the morning commute Tuesday but all is dry for now on the...
Light wintry mix possible for morning commute
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road