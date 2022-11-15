New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township.

“This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.

“Of course from our standpoint, we are very proud and humbled to be the first Costco location in Butler County. They have invested in this community and this township is ready to invest in them.”

There will be a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony as the doors open at 8 a.m., Farrell says.

He is expected to deliver some remarks, along Joe Hinson, executive director of the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance.

Costco is closing its Springdale store near I-275 in northwestern Hamilton County and moving employees who chose to go to this new, 160,529-square-foot store.

The new Liberty location is the first big anchor at the $133 million Freedom Pointe development at Cox Road and Liberty Way.

The store is on the northeast corner of the Liberty Way/Cox Road intersection, on Cox Road opposite The Christ Hospital.

Freedom Pointe will eventually include 402 apartments and townhomes, Affiliates in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and a hotel, according to the township.

Plans also call for more retail, offices and restaurants.

A $25 million project to reconfigure and improve highways and roads around the store isn’t complete yet even though the retailer is opening just days ahead of the peak holiday shopping season.

Roadwork has been underway since May on the Ohio 129 interchange at Liberty Way, I-75 and Cox Road, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

It was estimated to finish in November, weather permitting, but now Farrell says it’s likely going to be in January.

“These improvements were designed to support all the growth in the area. We have thought ahead. We did plan it. We are just a little behind,” Farrell said.

“Traffic on (Costco’s) opening day probably will not be the greatest. Traffic on the day after Thanksgiving will probably not be the greatest. Once these improvements are made, it will be OK.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring traffic around Costco, Sheriff Jones said Tuesday.

“If we need additional deputies and patrols, we will have that available,” he said.

Specifically, the two-season road project involves the extension of Ohio 129 east to a roundabout at Cox Road, north of Liberty Way.

Farrell says Ohio 129 will essentially end at the Costco store once the new road system is complete.

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens said the installation of the Cox Road roundabout at the end of Ohio 129 will provide a “smoother and safer transition because it eliminates the crisscrossing of I-75 and Liberty Way traffic.”

Existing ramp connections will also be reconfigured along with the construction of a new bridge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.