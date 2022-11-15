Pike County massacre trial: Hearing over state’s evidence before jury returns

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) -This is the tenth week of George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Jurors were not in court Monday and they are not scheduled to come to court until now noon on Tuesday.

A hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. to settle any disagreements between attorneys on both sides over which evidence the state enters into the court record before officially resting its case against the eldest Wagner son.

The number of exhibits so far in this trial is tremendous. More than 1,000 photos and other evidence were presented to the jury over the past nine weeks.

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering has the final say over what is submitted.

Once this is worked out, Wagner IV’s attorneys are expected to continue his defense.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Wagner IV, 31; his younger brother, Jake Wagner, 28 and their parents: Billy Wagner, 51, and Angela Wagner, 52, were all indicted in November 2018 in the biggest and most expensive murder case and prosecution to date.

They are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in four separate trailers on April 21-22, 2016 in Piketon: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.

The motive in the slayings was the custody and control of the 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, prosecutors say.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family of four to go on trial.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner both testified recently against him as part of their plea deals with the state. They admitted their roles in the slayings last year.

George Wagner and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight the charges.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both told the jury the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.