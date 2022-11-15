Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his car flew over a priest.

Brandon Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne.

Candy Varner, Brandon’s mother, says her son left early that morning to teach Sunday school at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, just three minutes from their home.

“For us, we just got the knock on the door that no one ever wants to get,” she recalled. “An officer stopped to let us know our son had been involved in an accident.”

EMS transported Brandon to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, but he escaped without so much as a scratch.

He says he doesn’t remember any of it.

“I remember nothing but leaving the house and driving down the street, and then I had the seizure, and I blacked out completely and don’t remember anything from there,” he said.

Brandon only learned what happened at the hospital, where he was shown the surveillance video.

“I was mostly stunned by it. I didn’t have much thought. I was just shocked from hearing what happened,” he said.

Brandon says he’d never had a seizure before. He’s still in disbelief that no one got hurt.

“A true miracle,” he said. “I ended up with just a tiny scratch on my hand, and nothing happened to Father [John] Bok.”

The family says Brandon is doing well and is being treated for epilepsy.

