Pro Bowl Games voting opens: Help get your favorite Bengals to Vegas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games is now open, and Bengals fans can help ensure their favorite players earn a spot on this year’s roster.

The Pro Bowl is getting a makeover from the traditional play fans have seen for decades.

While the event will still be AFC vs NFC, the NFL is now going with a flag football game along with skills challenges.

This year’s Pro Bowl Games will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Last season, three Bengals players were voted to the Pro Bowl: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson.

Five Bengals were selected as alternates: quarterback Joe Burrow and long snapper Clark Harris as second alternates; defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi as fourth alternates; and cornerback Mike Hilton as a fifth alternate.

