Selling Anderson High School is not an option, superintendent says

The district could consider a levy to solve its financial woes.
An option the school district was considering to sell Anderson High School is no longer on the...
An option the school district was considering to sell Anderson High School is no longer on the table, superintendent Larry Hook said in a message to families.(Tommy Tribble/Enquirer)
By Madeline Mitchell
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Rumors that the Forest Hills School District board of education is planning to sell Anderson High School due to financial concerns were put to rest, for now, by the district’s superintendent in a Tuesday message to the community.

“I will not present an option to unify schools or otherwise change the makeup of FHSD to the Board,” superintendent Larry Hook wrote. “The decision to unify high schools must be one made by our community at large.”

Discussions about the district’s financial woes will focus on possible levy scenarios instead, Hook wrote.

The district is putting a “pause” on the plan to unify the high schools, Hook said. The district will make the proposed plan they were considering available to the public sometime next week on its website.

“It is important that we address these pressing financial challenges quickly and set our schools up for long-term success. My recommendation to the Board, at this point in time, is to pursue a combined operating levy and permanent improvement levy in May,” Hook wrote.

Hook said the board will discuss those options during a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The board of education will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mercer Elementary School, located at 2600 Bartels Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

