Shillito’s elves find new home for Christmas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Shillito’s elves will be back for Christmas, this time at a new space near Fountain Square.

They will go on display in the Foundry, a $51 million mixed-use development at the site of the former Macy’s.

The elves, a collection of mechanized figures that depict various Christmas scenes, made their debut in the 1950′s in the window of Shillito’s, Cincinnati’s first department store.

Visitors can see the display 24 hours, 7 days a week from Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 3. however, it will be animated at the following times:

Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

3CDC and altafiber are bringing the elves back this holiday season.

Last year the elves were on display at Findlay Market after a four-year hiatus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.