Shillito’s elves find new home for Christmas

The Shillito's Elves will be on display at The Foundry, the former site of the downtown Macy's,...
The Shillito's Elves will be on display at The Foundry, the former site of the downtown Macy's, from Nov. 25 through Jan. 3(3CDC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Shillito’s elves are back for Christmas, this time at a new space near Fountain Square.

They will go on display in the Foundry, a $51 million mixed-use development at the site of the former Macy’s.

The elves, a collection of mechanized figures that depict various Christmas scenes, made their debut in the 1950′s in the window of Shillito’s, Cincinnati’s first department store.

Visitors can see the display 24 hours, 7 days a week now through Jan. 3., however, it will be animated at the following times:

  • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

3CDC and altafiber are bringing the elves back this holiday season.

Last year, the elves were on display at Findlay Market after a four-year hiatus.

