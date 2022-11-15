Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Shipping container falls from truck, flattens car in Fairfield

The crash happened beneath a railroad underpass.
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash has Dixie Highway closed in both directions, according to Fairfield police.

A shipping container fell off a truck and hit a car, according to Butler County Dispatch.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue.

There were multiple occupants in the car, according to police at the scene.

No word on injuries.

The crash scene is in Fairfield just beyond the border with Hamilton. Police officers from Fairfield, Fairfield Township and Hamilton are all responding.

The Butler County START team was also activated to assist.

Police advise drivers to find an alternate route.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight,...
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says
Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night,...
2 shot on I-75 in Cincinnati, police say
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Priest, teenage Sunday school teacher escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’

Latest News

Cincinnati Zoo
Fritz’s first kiss! Cincinnati Zoo Holiday Art Auction begins
An option the school district was considering to sell Anderson High School is no longer on the...
Selling Anderson High School is not an option, superintendent says
Campus officials say they are continuing to investigate Monday’s alleged incident.
Investigation underway after report of student being touched inappropriately at UC’s Blue Ash campus
A new 160,529-square-foot Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in...
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County