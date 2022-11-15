Shipping container falls from truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash has Dixie Highway closed in both directions, according to Fairfield police.

A shipping container fell off a truck and hit a car, according to Butler County Dispatch.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue.

There were multiple occupants in the car, according to police at the scene.

No word on injuries.

The crash scene is in Fairfield just beyond the border with Hamilton. Police officers from Fairfield, Fairfield Township and Hamilton are all responding.

The Butler County START team was also activated to assist.

Police advise drivers to find an alternate route.

FOX19 is on our way to the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

