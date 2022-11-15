Contests
Some Kentuckians can soon legally buy, possess medical marijuana

FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the reservation Mohawks call Akwesasne, Monday, March 14, 2022, in St. Regis, N.Y. Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana. The proposals going before voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota on Tuesday could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear is signing an executive order allowing certain Kentuckians to possess medical marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2023.

The governor announced Tuesday that residents that meet a list of qualifications can lawfully buy up to eight ounces of medical marijuana in a state where it is legal and bring it back to Kentucky without legal repercussions.

For example, a person in Kentucky can travel to Ohio, purchase medical marijuana, and return to their own state.

Conditions for purchase and possession:

  • Cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the United States from a state where the purchase is legal. You must keep your receipt.
  • The amount purchased and used must not exceed eight ounces. That is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.
  • Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed healthcare provider showing the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of the 21 medical conditions. You will need a copy of the certification.

“Kentuckians suffering from chronic and terminal conditions are going to be able to get the treatment they need without living in fear of a misdemeanor,” Gov. Beshear said. “With 37 states already legalizing medical cannabis and 90% of Kentucky adults supporting it, I am doing what I can to provide access and relief to those who meet certain conditions and need it to better enjoy their life, without pain.”

Among the 21 medical conditions outlined by the governor include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy, or a terminal illness.

Gov. Beshear said that guidance is being created for law enforcement to determine quickly and accurately who does and does not qualify.

He further explained that this executive order is not a substitute for legislation to fully legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky.

Beshear said he will work with lawmakers in the upcoming session to push for full legalization.

