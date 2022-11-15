Contests
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus.(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN WERT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Van Wert County Sheriff’s office is investigating the illegal release of 25,000-40,000 mink at the Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township sometime after midnight Tuesday.

The Sheriff warned local residents and area farmers that Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers.

Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the breaking & entering is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous when providing information.

